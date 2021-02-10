Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 1,693,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,954. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

