Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Up 18.7%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price was up 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 4,072,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,587,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

