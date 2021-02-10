Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,365 shares of company stock worth $21,570,737. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.