Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry Sells 2,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APLS traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 421,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,339. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

