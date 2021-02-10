Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AM opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

