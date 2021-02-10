Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading 17.3% Higher

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s stock price traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.30. 996,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 443,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

