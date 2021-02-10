ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Sells $1,364,259.22 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 1 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 1 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

