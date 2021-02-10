Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 6.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.99. 4,049,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,951,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.