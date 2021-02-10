Analyzing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Subaye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveRamp and Subaye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% Subaye N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Subaye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 12.76 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -39.58 Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Subaye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Subaye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $80.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Subaye.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaye has a beta of -3.1, indicating that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Subaye on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Subaye

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

