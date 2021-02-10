Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGY) recently:

2/3/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

2/2/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

1/28/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

1/27/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

1/15/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

