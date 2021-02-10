Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $64.84

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

BNS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 98,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

