Analysts Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT at $7.79

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

SVRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

