Analysts Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT at $7.79

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

SVRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

