Analysts Set Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) PT at $5.63

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 86,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

