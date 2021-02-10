Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $29.91

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,856,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 1,812,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,704. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

