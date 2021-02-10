Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $24.75

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.32. 127,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

