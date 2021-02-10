Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Price Target at $43.22

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 13,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

