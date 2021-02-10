Analysts Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT at $27.67

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 21,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

