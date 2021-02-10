Analysts Set DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 7,166.50

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,166.50 ($93.63).

DCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,020 ($37,914.82).

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,734 ($74.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,187. DCC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,558.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,891.05. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

