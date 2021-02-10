Analysts Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $36.44

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 698,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

