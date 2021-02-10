Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

