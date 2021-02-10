Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 20,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.