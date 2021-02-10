Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monarch Casino & Resort also reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 42,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $63.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.