Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,639 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,477 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sony by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SNE stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. 18,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.