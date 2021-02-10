Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.46. 69,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,544. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.