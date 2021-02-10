Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.56. 39,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.24.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

