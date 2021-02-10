Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 160 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.02. 47,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,166. The company has a market cap of $236.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

