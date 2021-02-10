Ampleforth Reaches Market Cap of $394.93 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $394.93 million and approximately $35.03 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01077026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.86 or 0.05574913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00032047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 465,270,925 coins and its circulating supply is 280,504,830 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.