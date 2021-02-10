Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016 in the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

