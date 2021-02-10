AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE:ABC opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

