American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.98

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.98 and traded as high as $92.81. American National Group shares last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 25,328 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

In related news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.34 per share, with a total value of $61,567.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American National Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

