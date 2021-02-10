American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun Sells 10,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$463,200.

Teresa Piorun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$34,056.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$12,882.00.

American Manganese stock opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. American Manganese Inc. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$292.60 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

