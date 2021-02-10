American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88,065 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $131,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 8,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

