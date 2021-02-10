American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.70

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 8312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 109.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

