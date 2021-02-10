American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,919. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,121.38. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.