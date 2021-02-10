Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $695.39 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 153.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

