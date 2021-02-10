Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for approximately 3.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. 249,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

