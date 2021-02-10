Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ambev alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 98.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.