Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,023,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,194.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.