Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

