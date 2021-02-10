Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $166.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,951 shares of company stock worth $7,370,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

