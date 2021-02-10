Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $727.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $727.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

