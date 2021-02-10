Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $106,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.19. 188,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,432. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

