Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.49. 44,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,589. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

