Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 552 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. 146,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

