Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,051 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,294. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

