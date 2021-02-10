Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,822.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

