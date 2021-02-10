Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,078.60. 28,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,829.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,667.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

