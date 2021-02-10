Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 320 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.