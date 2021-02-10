Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix stock opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $248.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

