Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 11,184 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

